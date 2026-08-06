The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.59.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The entertainment giant reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.39 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.642-6.642 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat estimates. Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Walt Disney Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Disney reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, up from $1.61 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.86–$1.88 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 6.8% to $25.25 billion, although it slightly missed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Parks and experiences delivered record results. The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. How Disney Parks Are Bucking a Travel Slowdown

The Experiences segment generated nearly $10 billion in quarterly revenue, up 10%, as U.S. attendance and guest spending improved. Theme-park strength helped offset weaker international tourism. Positive Sentiment: “Toy Story 5” demonstrated Disney’s franchise flywheel. The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Disney Earnings Buoyed by Toy Story 5, Theme Parks and Streaming Profit

The film’s more than $1 billion box office haul supported studio revenue, Disney+ viewing, merchandise sales and demand at parks and cruises. Segment operating income rose 21%, while streaming operating income more than doubled to approximately $712 million. Positive Sentiment: Advertising and distribution initiatives may broaden growth. Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Disney Weighs Free Ad-Supported Streaming

Disney sold out advertising inventory for the next Super Bowl and is exploring a free, ad-supported streaming product that could attract price-sensitive viewers and funnel users toward Disney+. Positive Sentiment: Disney and TikTok agreed to share short-form fan content. A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Disney+ Looks to TikTok Creators

A pilot will bring Disney-related creator videos from TikTok to a short-form section of Disney+, potentially increasing engagement and extending the reach of Disney’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is streamlining its portfolio. The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Disney Exits A+E in $1.2 Billion Deal

The company agreed to sell its 50% stake in A+E Global Media to Hearst for approximately $1.2 billion in cash, reinforcing its focus on streaming, ESPN and core franchises. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and guidance remain watch points. Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate.

Quarterly revenue came in below forecasts, and the FY2026 EPS outlook of 6.642 is below consensus near 6.83, potentially limiting further upside if future results do not accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Recent box-office disappointments highlight execution risk. Disney defended the weaker performance of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” and “Moana,” underscoring continued dependence on successful franchise releases.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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