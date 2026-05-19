The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here