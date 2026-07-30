The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Lifted by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 799,800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of H&H International Investment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $145,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 32,991 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Benzinga reference

Citigroup lowered its price target to $135 from $145 but maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from current levels. The continued positive rating suggests confidence in Disney’s longer-term recovery. Positive Sentiment: Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Disney World investment article

Disney is investing at least $30 million in projects outside its theme parks, while Disney Vacation Club is offering new summer member benefits. These initiatives could support resort spending, membership engagement and recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Home Alone report

Disney is reportedly considering a new Home Alone film involving Macaulay Culkin, potentially giving the company another recognizable franchise opportunity, although no project has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Disney AI tools article

Disney plans to replace Microsoft GitHub Copilot with OpenAI’s Codex. The move highlights efforts to improve use of artificial-intelligence tools, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Pixar cuts article

Disney is reportedly conducting another round of cuts at Pixar. While the reductions may lower costs, additional layoffs at a key creative studio raise concerns about animation output, morale and the strength of future film releases. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Disney earnings preview

Analysts expect earnings growth in Disney’s upcoming report, but recent previews say the company lacks the combination of factors typically associated with an earnings beat. That caution may be limiting enthusiasm ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast slightly to $7.46 from $7.47, adding to evidence that analysts are making modestly more cautious estimates. Disney analyst estimate report

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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