The York Water Company $YORW Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW - Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of York Water worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 589.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in York Water by 86.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in York Water by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of York Water from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on York Water

York Water Stock Performance

YORW opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $502.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.60. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.84%.The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.29 million.

York Water Profile

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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