Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533,403 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 412,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.49% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $2,719,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $65,085,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,238 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,908 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $577.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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