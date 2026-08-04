Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $574.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.27 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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