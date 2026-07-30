Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,282 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $577.38 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $501.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.11%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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