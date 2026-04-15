Third View Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.06 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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