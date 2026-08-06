Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,069 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 532,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Thomson Reuters worth $146,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 135.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts: Sign Up

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of TRI stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $203.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.Thomson Reuters's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank set a $138.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.74 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Thomson Reuters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.99 per share, above the $0.96 analyst consensus and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.5% year over year, while total company organic revenue grew 8%. Thomson Reuters Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.99 per share, above the $0.96 analyst consensus and up from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.5% year over year, while total company organic revenue grew 8%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, targeting approximately 8% total-company revenue growth and 9.5%–10% organic growth for its core “Big 3” businesses: Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax, Audit & Accounting Professionals. Thomson Reuters Reports Higher Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year Forecast

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, targeting approximately 8% total-company revenue growth and 9.5%–10% organic growth for its core “Big 3” businesses: Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax, Audit & Accounting Professionals. Positive Sentiment: Thomson Reuters agreed to sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to KKR for approximately $500 million in gross proceeds. The company also completed a $600 million share-repurchase program and a $605 million return-of-capital transaction, reducing its share count by about 6.5 million shares.

Thomson Reuters agreed to sell a 51% stake in its Global Print business to KKR for approximately $500 million in gross proceeds. The company also completed a $600 million share-repurchase program and a $605 million return-of-capital transaction, reducing its share count by about 6.5 million shares. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.655 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.7%; the ex-dividend date is August 19.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.655 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 2.7%; the ex-dividend date is August 19. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized that its second-half priority is expanding “Fiduciary-Grade AI” solutions. While AI is a long-term growth opportunity, investors may want evidence that the rollout will accelerate revenue and earnings without materially increasing costs.

Management emphasized that its second-half priority is expanding “Fiduciary-Grade AI” solutions. While AI is a long-term growth opportunity, investors may want evidence that the rollout will accelerate revenue and earnings without materially increasing costs. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline following the earnings beat indicates that expectations were elevated. Investors appear to be weighing the raised guidance and strong core-business growth against execution risks, AI-related investment requirements, and the possibility that much of the positive news was already reflected in the valuation.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Thomson Reuters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thomson Reuters wasn't on the list.

While Thomson Reuters currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here