Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,480 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,428 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,776,640 shares of the company's stock worth $762,320,000 after acquiring an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,664,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. TLT Family Holdco ULC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,442,000. SEG Family Corp. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,930,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,597,000 after purchasing an additional 665,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.92.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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