Thor Industries, Inc. $THO is ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's 8th Largest Position

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903,124 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 769,342 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 5.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 9.32% of Thor Industries worth $391,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,863 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 32.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $72.75 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.44.

View Our Latest Report on THO

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Further Reading

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