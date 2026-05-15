Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 163,643 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,643 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Robinhood Markets worth $196,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $80.70 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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