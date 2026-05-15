Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,678 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $249,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $185.62 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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