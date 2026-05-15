Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,927 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 101,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe's Companies worth $139,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive on Lowe’s, with Sanford C. Bernstein and Truist both lowering price targets but keeping bullish ratings, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week.

Zacks highlighted Lowe’s as a strong growth stock and noted earnings are expected to grow, reinforcing the view that the company could deliver a solid quarter when it reports next week. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period.

Lowe’s launched its “Epically More Messi” campaign for loyalty members, a brand-building initiative that could help customer engagement and support traffic heading into a key promotional period. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals.

Lowe’s also announced it will host its first-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on May 20, keeping attention focused on upcoming results and guidance rather than current fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A report on hidden anti-theft systems at Lowe’s and Home Depot raised shopper concerns and could pressure sentiment if customers view the measures as inconvenient or off-putting. Article: Home Depot and Lowe’s hidden anti-theft system alarms shoppers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.17.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.03.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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