Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $103,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after buying an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,883,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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