Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,495 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $192,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $312.94 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $281.46 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $357.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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