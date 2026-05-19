Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,512 shares of the security and automation business's stock after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of ADT worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,858,510 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $564,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 124.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,160,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $314,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ADT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,980,889 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $295,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ADT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,646,206 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $223,378,000 after buying an additional 919,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,513,451 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $152,542,000 after buying an additional 1,167,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, EVP David A. Scott bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,056. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 36,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $425,228. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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