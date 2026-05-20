Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JLL opened at $287.18 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.86 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm's fifty day moving average is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.33.

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report).

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