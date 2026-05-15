Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 631.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $101,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after acquiring an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2%

MPWR opened at $1,613.97 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.36 and a 52-week high of $1,675.42. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,299.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,120.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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