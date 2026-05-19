Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.13 Million Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,969 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of Enpro worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Get Enpro alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $306.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.26 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $326.98.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Enpro's payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Felix M. Brueck sold 5,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.84, for a total transaction of $1,614,491.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,241.28. The trade was a 78.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enpro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enpro wasn't on the list.

While Enpro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here