Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $169.10 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,663 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.45% of Nucor worth $169,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 281.7% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NUE opened at $232.66 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.80.

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More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $7,462,455.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $2,912,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,277,624. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,093. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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