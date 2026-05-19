Free Trial
Memorial Day Savings! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access
Claim Your Discount
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Kinder Morgan logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its Kinder Morgan stake by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 187,392 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 646,840 shares worth about $17.78 million.
  • Kinder Morgan reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.38 estimate and revenue of $4.83 billion, up 13.8% year over year.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 3.5%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $34.20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,840 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $711,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kinder Morgan Right Now?

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines