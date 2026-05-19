Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,840 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 187,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $711,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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