Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $17.93 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 311.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,457 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,818 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE ZTS opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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