Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.88 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,086 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pinterest from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Portnoy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Pinterest tied to alleged securities-law violations, with a key lead-plaintiff deadline of May 29, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, Portnoy, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Pinterest tied to alleged securities-law violations, with a key lead-plaintiff deadline of May 29, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts reference a class period from February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026 and suggest shareholders who suffered losses may seek recovery, reinforcing concerns that litigation could create financial and reputational risk for Pinterest. Article Title

Investor alerts reference a class period from February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026 and suggest shareholders who suffered losses may seek recovery, reinforcing concerns that litigation could create financial and reputational risk for Pinterest. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said Pinterest was falling alongside broader social-media weakness and underperforming peers such as Meta Platforms and Snap, suggesting the move is not entirely company-specific. Article Title

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Pinterest's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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