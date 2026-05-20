Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.90 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,468,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $298.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $294.32 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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