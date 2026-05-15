Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 162,023 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,677 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of Cigna Group worth $124,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.35.

View Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.1%

CI opened at $294.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.90. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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