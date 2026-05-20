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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 43,170 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Snowflake logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans sharply increased its Snowflake stake in the fourth quarter, buying 43,170 more shares and lifting its position to 44,196 shares worth about $9.7 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or started positions in SNOW, while institutional ownership remains high at 65.1% of the company’s shares.
  • Snowflake’s latest earnings beat estimates, with EPS of $0.32 and revenue of $1.28 billion, but analysts still see mixed signals: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $242.19, even as some insiders have recently sold shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 4,207.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,196 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,170 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $57,060.77. Following the sale, the director owned 22,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,187,049.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 284,313 shares of company stock valued at $46,617,373 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $169.36 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.81. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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