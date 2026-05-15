Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,117 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of AppLovin worth $172,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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AppLovin Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.33.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

More AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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