Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 149,183 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,344 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 149,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.66% of Timken worth $97,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 11,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Timken from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,817 shares of company stock worth $9,298,160. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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