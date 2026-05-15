Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 39,758 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 39,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.44% of Arch Capital Group worth $153,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $155,572,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,856,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,943,218.14. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Arch Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Arch Capital Group to $2.57 from $2.55, suggesting a bit more confidence in earnings growth later next year.

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Arch Capital Group to $2.57 from $2.55, suggesting a bit more confidence in earnings growth later next year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still sees Arch Capital Group delivering strong longer-term earnings growth, with FY2027 EPS estimated at $10.02 and FY2028 EPS at $10.92, which supports the stock’s longer-run outlook.

Zacks Research still sees Arch Capital Group delivering strong longer-term earnings growth, with FY2027 EPS estimated at $10.02 and FY2028 EPS at $10.92, which supports the stock’s longer-run outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near-term and longer-dated EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, indicating a slightly less optimistic earnings outlook for the insurer. Arch Capital Group stock page

Zacks Research trimmed several near-term and longer-dated EPS estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, indicating a slightly less optimistic earnings outlook for the insurer. Negative Sentiment: Director Brian Posner sold 2,000 shares worth about $34,280, and insider selling can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment. Insider trading report

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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