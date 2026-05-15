Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 538,824 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,658 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 538,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $226,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products.

Cisco reported record quarterly revenue of $15.84 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.06, both ahead of estimates, showing broad-based demand strength across networking and related products. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth.

The company raised its FY2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling management confidence that demand remains strong and AI-related orders should continue to support growth. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Article: Cisco CEO says tech is entering a 'networking supercycle' as stock pops 14% on strong AI demand

Cisco said hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders are accelerating, with commentary around a “networking supercycle” helping shift investor sentiment toward a longer growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run.

Several brokerages lifted price targets after the earnings beat, reinforcing optimism that the stock still has room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes.

Cisco also announced a restructuring plan and roughly 4,000 job cuts to redirect spending toward AI, which may improve efficiency but adds some execution risk as the business mix changes. Neutral Sentiment: There was notable insider selling activity in recent months, though the market today appears focused more on the earnings and AI growth story than on governance signals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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