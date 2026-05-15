Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,278 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,742 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of DoorDash worth $144,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.58.

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DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before.

DoorDash was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can improve sentiment by signaling less downside risk than before. Positive Sentiment: Urban Outfitters launched on DoorDash through a new nationwide partnership, expanding DASH’s on-demand retail offering and reinforcing its push beyond restaurant delivery into broader local commerce. Urban Outfitters and DoorDash Partner to Bring On-Demand Style to Gen Z

Urban Outfitters launched on DoorDash through a new nationwide partnership, expanding DASH’s on-demand retail offering and reinforcing its push beyond restaurant delivery into broader local commerce. Positive Sentiment: An analyst said DoorDash could pose a disruption risk to payments firms, suggesting the company’s platform may have growing influence across the broader commerce and payments ecosystem.

An analyst said DoorDash could pose a disruption risk to payments firms, suggesting the company’s platform may have growing influence across the broader commerce and payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that DoorDash stock is up, likely reflecting investor relief after the company posted strong Q1 growth and continued to show expansion in revenue and usage trends.

Recent coverage highlighted that DoorDash stock is up, likely reflecting investor relief after the company posted strong Q1 growth and continued to show expansion in revenue and usage trends. Neutral Sentiment: Several news items about driver safety incidents and a separate report about a DoorDash executive’s cruise have little direct fundamental impact on the company’s operating outlook, though they may add headline risk.

Several news items about driver safety incidents and a separate report about a DoorDash executive’s cruise have little direct fundamental impact on the company’s operating outlook, though they may add headline risk. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash recently trimmed its margin outlook despite strong first-quarter growth, which could temper enthusiasm if investors focus more on profitability than revenue expansion. DoorDash posts strong Q1 growth but trims margin outlook

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,898,314.52. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $6,908,813. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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