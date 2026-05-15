Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,424 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of AMETEK worth $100,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,684 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,835,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after purchasing an additional 209,043 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,820,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $784,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $231.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $243.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average of $215.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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