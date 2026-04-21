Ticino Wealth Buys Shares of 20,722 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Ticino Wealth's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.08 and a 1 year high of $233.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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