Ticino Wealth Invests $1.25 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,420 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after buying an additional 149,158 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

UNP opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $206.63 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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