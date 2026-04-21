Ticino Wealth Invests $2.54 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,769 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Novem Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 811.6% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 13,975 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,605,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Down 2.1%

Amgen stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.35. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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