Ticino Wealth Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,461 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,270 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $744,054,000 after acquiring an additional 626,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.96 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.35 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell will provide technology to Dangote’s Nigerian refinery to expand production of petrochemicals for plastics and detergents — a move that broadens Honeywell’s addressable market outside fuels and could drive long‑term aftermarket and licensing revenue. Nigeria's Dangote taps Honeywell

Honeywell will provide technology to Dangote’s Nigerian refinery to expand production of petrochemicals for plastics and detergents — a move that broadens Honeywell’s addressable market outside fuels and could drive long‑term aftermarket and licensing revenue. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new U.S. Navy training jets — a defense/aerospace win that strengthens backlog and recurring aftermarket service opportunities in a higher‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing in Phoenix

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new U.S. Navy training jets — a defense/aerospace win that strengthens backlog and recurring aftermarket service opportunities in a higher‑margin segment. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion — a step in its portfolio transformation that frees cash and narrows focus to higher‑priority segments; proceeds could be deployed to buybacks, debt reduction or strategic M&A. The unit generated >$1B in sales in 2025, so the deal is transformational for Brady and incremental for Honeywell’s strategic plan. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion — a step in its portfolio transformation that frees cash and narrows focus to higher‑priority segments; proceeds could be deployed to buybacks, debt reduction or strategic M&A. The unit generated >$1B in sales in 2025, so the deal is transformational for Brady and incremental for Honeywell’s strategic plan. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric estimates ahead of Q1 results (due April 23) are mixed — aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset softness or cost pressure in other segments; results/guide will likely drive near‑term stock moves. Honeywell Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings

Analyst previews and metric estimates ahead of Q1 results (due April 23) are mixed — aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset softness or cost pressure in other segments; results/guide will likely drive near‑term stock moves. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and podcasts are highlighting the corporate actions and upcoming earnings, which keeps HON in active trader focus but does not by itself signal directional conviction. Stock Movers: Honeywell coverage

Market coverage and podcasts are highlighting the corporate actions and upcoming earnings, which keeps HON in active trader focus but does not by itself signal directional conviction. Negative Sentiment: Investor behavior risk ahead of earnings: commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) note Honeywell shares often decline around earnings releases even when results are solid — that pattern raises the risk of a short‑term pullback despite fundamentally positive developments. Jim Cramer Notes Honeywell Shares Often Drop

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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