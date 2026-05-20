TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $22.75 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,786 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 27,926 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Hexcel worth $22,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The firm had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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