TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $49.96 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,119 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $49,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock worth $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $112,847,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after purchasing an additional 429,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company's stock worth $342,675,000 after purchasing an additional 422,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at $38,313,708.80. This trade represents a 22.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TTWO opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here