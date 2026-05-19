TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $87.50 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,039 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of HubSpot worth $87,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $209.05 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.25 and a twelve month high of $654.33. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 17,707 shares worth $4,363,049. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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