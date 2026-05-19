TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 34,705 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Trimble worth $54,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,395,181,000 after buying an additional 304,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $894,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $339,417,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 12,120.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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