TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,633 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,235 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,633 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 848,385 shares of the company's stock worth $92,991,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.29.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.7%

OLLI opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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