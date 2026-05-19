TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,767 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $42,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 390,052 shares of company stock worth $104,537,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $356.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $401.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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