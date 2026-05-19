TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,531 Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,351,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Casey's General Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after buying an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock worth $447,403,000 after buying an additional 206,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 15,024.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 193,140 shares of the company's stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 191,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company's stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the company's stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 93,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $855.87 on Tuesday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.16 and a 12 month high of $901.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $755.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.16. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey's General Stores's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $737.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey's General Stores

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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