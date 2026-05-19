TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,001 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $108,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $308,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,942,364.76. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $615,907.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,071,519.72. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,129 shares of company stock worth $3,881,147. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 879.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here