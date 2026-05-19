TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,215 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,215 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Floor & Decor worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock worth $236,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock worth $471,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $106,221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,893,048 shares of the company's stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,084 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

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