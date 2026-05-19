TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 45,065 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,115 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 45,065 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $86,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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