TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,028 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,555 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Samsara worth $46,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company's stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,189,362 shares of company stock valued at $63,562,803. 35.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,529.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here