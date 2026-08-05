Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN Stock Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN - Free Report) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,639 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 417,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.09% of Titan Machinery worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,797 shares of the company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 680,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 120,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Titan Machinery Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $453.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $522.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $485.61 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2027 guidance at -1.750--1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN - Free Report).

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