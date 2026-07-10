TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,714 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:TKO opened at $188.22 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Capital set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $1,990,292.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,423.16. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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